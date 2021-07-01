At VIFreep

Government Wants People Doing Short-Term Rentals To Pay Hotel Room Tax

·
0 0 1 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Commissioner Richard Evangelista of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs (DLCA) informs the public that effective July 1, 2021, DLCA is ready to issue a business license for the operation of a short-term rental. 

A short-term rental is an establishment primarily engaged in providing accommodations for less than ninety (90) days tourist/vacation rentals in private homes, condominiums, or villas (except hotels, motels, casino hotels and bed-and-breakfast inns).  DLCA created two (2) categories of short-term rental licenses. The first license is called a “Short Term Rental A” created for an establishment that can accommodate five (5) or more persons costing $260.00 per year.  The second license, Short Term Rental B”, was created for an establishment that can accommodate up to four (4) persons with a cost of $195.00 per year.

Some persons may ask DLCA, why now?  A short-term rental business license achieves a couple of positive things for the United States Virgin Islands: 

  1. It allows the Government of The Virgin Islands to collect the Hotel Room Occupancy tax from persons engaged in short term rentals who are not a member of Airbnb.  As of June 1, 2017, the Government of the Virgin Islands and Airbnb entered into an agreement that allows Airbnb to collect the 12.5% Hotel Room Occupancy Tax on behalf of homeowners and remit payment to the Virgin Islands Bureau of Internal Revenue.  The collection and remittance of the Hotel Room Occupancy tax from members of other short term rental groups or independents relies on an honor system. 
  2. It allows the Government of The Virgin Islands to collect taxes from persons who are engaged in the lucrative business of short-term rentals.
  3. It enables Homeowner’s Associations (HOA) to monitor its neighborhoods to ensure compliance with its bylaws regarding short-term rentals.  Some HOA’s permit long-term rentals but not short-term rentals for varied reasons.    

DLCA looks forward to assisting persons/businesses, currently holding apartment rental business licenses, to convert to a short-term rental license if applicable when it is time for renewal.

For additional information or to apply for the Short-Term Rental A or B business license, customers may contact the Licensing Division at (340) 713-3522 in the District of St. Croix and (340) 714-3522 in the District of St. Thomas & St. John. 

Previous post

SNAP Benefits Ended June 30 For 499 USVI Households Over Recertification Issue

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTerritorial Affairs

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsMilitary NewsPuerto Rico News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsSuperior Court News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *