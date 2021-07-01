At VIFreep

SNAP Benefits Ended June 30 For 499 USVI Households Over Recertification Issue

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Department of Human Services’ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, today announced that  499 households were not re-certified for SNAP benefits and were therefore not issued SNAP benefits on July 1, 2021. 

The Department is working diligently with its federal partners to launch the second issuance of the regular July 2021 SNAP benefits to the 499 households by Friday, July 2, 2021. It is important, however, for the head of households to immediately respond to the Human Services notification to complete the required documents for re-certification as soon as it is received.  

For households that did not receive their July SNAP issuance, please be notified that failure to complete the SNAP re-certification by or before July 31, 2021, will result in auto-closure and those households will not receive regular SNAP benefits on the August 1, 2021 Issuance Date.  

If you are currently an active SNAP recipient, and you did not receive your July 2021 benefits, please contact the SNAP Office at (340) 772-7100 St. Croix District and (340) 774-2399 in the St. Thomas/St. John District.

