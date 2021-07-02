Hurricane Elsa, Packing 75 MPH Winds, Making A Beeline For U.S. Virgin Islands

MIAMI — Elsa strengthened into the first hurricane of the season early this morning as makes its way towards the U.S. Virgin Islands, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hurricane Elsa is now moving northwest and is expected to pass over the Windward Islands or southern Leeward Islands this morning before heading to the eastern Caribbean sea later today and near the island of Hispaniola tomorrow.

The hurricane is then projected to reach Jamaica and portions of Cuba by Sunday. The storm’s longer term trajectory projects Elsa to move into Florida next week after it travels up the Caribbean, reaching the southeastern Florida coast by 2 a.m. Tuesday and moving up to the northern part of the state by 2 a.m. Wednesday. The NHC notes the storm could bring “storm surge, wind and rainfall” to the Florida Keys and other parts of Florida, but the forecast remains uncertain.

Hurricane conditions forecast to spread across portions of the southern Leeward Islands over the next few hours.

Hurricane warnings are now in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with tropical storm warnings in effect for parts of the Dominican Republic, the coast of Haiti and Martinique.

A hurricane watch is in effect for southern Haiti and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Grenada and its dependencies, Jamaica, Dominica, Saba and Sint Eustatius.

The NHC reported at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time the areas under hurricane warnings will see hurricane conditions in the next few hours, with the storm projected to produce rainfall totals of approximately three to six inches, though some areas like Barbados could get as much as 10 inches of rain.

Puerto Rico may also get up to five inches of rain in some areas, while southern Hispaniola and Jamaica could see potentially up to 12 inches of rain over the weekend from Saturday into Sunday.

The Category 1 storm now has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, the NHC reports.

The Associated Press reports officials in St. Vincent have encouraged some residents to evacuate in light of the hurricane, which could potentially cause flash flooding and mudslides.