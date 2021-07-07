Insider Chooses USVI As One Of The Top 5 Caribbean Destinations During COVID-19

In this article we will take a look at the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID.

Why The Caribbean Islands?

The Caribbean is one of the most striking tourist destinations in the world. With more than 7000 islands, the archipelago is situated between North America and South America. The natural beauty and diverse culture make the region one of the favorite stations for tourists. The region is a heaven for visitors looking for beautiful landscapes and unique experiences. Owing to its natural beauty, attractive places, luxury resorts, beautiful blue waters, and pristine sand beaches, the archipelago allures millions of foreign visitors every year.

Economic Impact of Pandemic on Travel and Tourism Industry

Travel and tourism is one of the most affected industries by the pandemic. According to World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) before the pandemic, travel and tourism provided 1 in 4 of the total new jobs created across the world. Revenue collected by the industry amounted to US$9.2 trillion that accounts for 10.4% of global GDP. WTTC’S latest report shows that the sector sector incurred a severe loss of $4.5 trillion with GDP dropping by a staggering 49.1% compared to 2019.Tourism is the lifeblood for the economies of the Caribbean countries. Many of the Caribbean countries are dependent on tourism for their economic well-being.

According to The Inter-American Development Bank tourism accounts for 34-48% of GDP for the countries like the Bahamas, Barbados, and Jamaica. In 2020, tourist arrival dropped by 75% which caused the GDP of the Bahamas to fall by more than 10 percentage points. The Caribbean region faced economic contraction by 8.6 percent in 2020.

However, the region has begun to recover due to the flattening curve of COVID-19 and robust vaccination drives in different countries.

Is It Safe to Travel to The Caribbean Islands during COVID?

With strict security measures and protocols to protect tourists and residents against COVID-19, most of the Caribbean islands have been reopened to international travelers. However, several islands have volatile entry requirements as COVID cases rise or fall irregularly.

Major hotel groups like Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) have assured their guests a microorganism-free stay. So, it’s a great opportunity for those who are planning their trips to the Caribbean islands as they provide a safe stay.

Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) report shows that in 2019, the region received 9.1 million international tourists of which 4.5 million tourists were from the U.S alone. So, the U.S. contributes a lion’s share to the Caribbean visitors. A robust vaccination campaign by the U.S has made the region even safer as more than 45% of citizens in the United States have been fully vaccinated.

Furthermore, online travel agencies like Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB), Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), and Bookings Holdings Inc, (NASDAQ: BKNG) have also come up with coronavirus safety practices to prevent the effect of the virus.

If you are planning to visit one of the Caribbean islands this year, our list of 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID will be helpful for you to pick one of the best islands and make every moment of your journey memorable.



Our Methodology

Below is the list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. We have chosen the islands by considering their natural beauty, famous tourist attractions at the islands, the activities that the islands offer to its visitors, safety measures deployed by the governments, whether the island is open for tourism or not, and the reviews of recent visitors and experts.Bearing these factors in mind, let’s start our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID.Best Caribbean Islands to Visit During COVID

25. Saba

Saba lies at the bottom of our list of the 25 best Caribbean Islands to visit during COVID. The five-square-mile Dutch Caribbean island surrounded by sea punctuates extraordinary views from every point. The unique architecture with a cluster of cottages, whitewash or stone exteriors, and green shutters burgeon the natural beauty of the islands.Nature lovers never get bored there as the island has wealth of scuba and snorkeling opportunities. In addition to this, visitors can also find some challenging hikes and historic sites to explore.Being one of the safest destinations, Saba island has been reopened for tourists as it has no confirmed case of COVID-19 and the entire population has also been vaccinated. Moreover, the quarantine requirement has also been lifted for fully vaccinated visitors. So, it’s good news for those who are planning to explore the natural beauty of the island.

24. St. Eustatius

St. Eustatius marks the 24th position in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. The island has been one of the busiest ports in the Caribbean with some 200 to 300 sailing vessels in a day. St. Eustatius offers the best beaches on the tranquil Caribbean sea. The swimmers will find a pale and black sandy fawn color of Orange Beach, while the Crook Castle Beach draws the attention of beachcombers for the blue beads hiding in the sand.The island is open for tourism. A quarantine policy to curb the transmission of COVID-19 is applicable when entering the island. So, it is safe to visit the island.

23. Costa Rica

Costa Rica ranks 23rd in our list of the 25 Best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. The island’s beautiful attractions include Puerto Viejo, Arenal, Corcovado, and Tortuguero.

Costa Rica is rich in fun and excitement. The island offers many interesting activities for Tourists including snorkeling, kayaking, fishing, kiteboarding, and sailing.Costa Rica is open for tourism and there is no need for a negative COVID-19 PCR test result to visit the country. However, all passengers must fill out a Health Pass before arrival. Many hotels like Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and Melia Hotels International SA (MCE: MEL.MC) have introduced measures to provide convenient testing options for travelers.

22. Antigua & Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda stand at the 22nd spot in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. The archipelago is one of the famous destinations in the Caribbean and flaunts some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

The islands are blessed with pink-tinged sand beaches along with a plethora of tourist attractions including several parks and bays. Many movie stars visit the islands to swim, surf and swoon on its dazzling shores.The islands are open to U.S. travelers. Travelers aged 12 and older must submit proof of a negative PCR test done seven days before arrival along with submitting a traveler accommodation form upon reaching the destination.21. HaitiHaiti island occupies the 21st spot in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. Haiti, situated on the island of Hispaniola, is among the most visited destinations in the Caribbean. Home to palm-fringed beautiful beaches, the island presents the best views of mountains and sandy beaches.

Nature lovers must make sure to include Haiti in their Caribbean tour list as in addition to multiple tourist attractions it also provides an epic gastronomic adventure with delicious dishes like bouillon (stew) and griot. Haiti is open for U.S. travelers. All travelers visiting the island must submit a negative PCR test result, performed within three days of departure.

20. Grenada

Grenada stands at 20th position in our list of the 25 Best Caribbean Islands to visit during COVID. The island charms its tourists with its classic Caribbean beauty. Lushly-robe mountains, plantations, rainforests, and beautiful seaside villages offer the most beautiful scenery of the island.

In addition to exploring the local food and liming at the beach, there are tons of exciting things to do in Grenada for the visitors. Fully vaccinated tourists coming to Grenada will be quarantined for 48 hours. While unvaccinated travelers must provide a negative PCR test, done 72 hours before arrival. The Island is safe for tourists as the concerned authorities have taken strong measures to fetter the virus.

19. The Dominican Republic

Next on our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID is the Dominican Republic. Apart from the warm beaches, one can find mountainous terrain, great lakes, and dunes in the Dominican Republic that allow diverse natural attractions to be found within one small country.

The Dominican Republic island hosts millions of tourists every year. Therefore, the region is a great arena of competition for online travel agencies like Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), Bookings Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), and Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) as the agencies allure international tourists by offering discounts and special offers.The island is open for tourism and is one of the few destinations that does not require a negative COVID-19 test result for US travelers.

18. Dominica

We ranked Dominica island at the 18th position in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. Dominica has been an unspoiled and mysterious gem of an island. Many travelers tell the story that they don’t have enough time to see all the beautiful and amazing sights of the island. From the Boiling Lake and Sulphur Springs to the rivers and waterfalls, Dominica has abundant natural treasures. The island attracts tourists with many exciting activities like Scuba, Snorkeling, and different festivals.

Dominica is open for US visitors. Travelers visiting Dominica need to submit a negative PCR test result done within 72 hours before entry and they must fill an online health questionnaire at least 24 hours before arrival.

17. Curacao

Curacao island ranks 17th in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. The island is brimmed with attractive sights including Christoffel Park, Hato Caves, and several Museums.

The island is open for US visitors and the authorities have made it easy for all travelers to reach the destination. The visitors must fill a Digital Immigration Card and upload a Passenger Locator Card within 48 hours of departure.

16. The British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands stand at the 16th position in our list of the 25 Best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. Lush green peaks and sparkling crystal-clear waters make the islands one of the most beautiful destinations.The islands offer several activities for visitors including surfing, scuba diving, swimming or simply sitting and staring at the serene blue water.

The British Virgin Islands are opened to US travelers. Fully vaccinated individuals are quarantined for one day and a PCR test is done upon arrival. All travelers must register on the BVI portal 48 hours before departure.

15. Bonaire

Bonaire occupies the 15th spot in our list of the 25 Best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. The island, a jewel of the southern Caribbean, is a popular destination for nature lovers. Mangrove information center, Bonaire National Marine Park, and Lac Bay are the prime tourist attractions at Bonaire for foreign visitors.Fishing, snorkeling, sunset sailing, horseback riding, and relaxing on the pink beach are the most interesting activities that Bonaire offers to its visitors.Bonaire Island is open to US travelers. Visitors must show a negative PCR test done within 72 hours before arrival and go through an antigen test within 24 hours of arrival.

14. Bermuda

Bermuda occupies 14th position in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. Bermuda, a perfect and beloved destination for honeymooners, hosts millions of tourists every year. The archipelago offers pink sands, picture-perfect Caribbean architecture, and mouth-watering cuisine. The island offers a broad range of water sports including snorkeling, boat trips, jet and water skiing, kayaking, scuba diving, and many more.The island is open to U.S. travelers. Travelers are required to fill the Bermuda Travel Authorization Form online 48 hours before departure.

13. Turks and Caicos

Next on our list of the 25 Best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID are the Turks and Caicos Islands. The archipelago has many tourist attractions that include Chalk Sound National Park, Pine cay, and Grand Turk Lighthouse. Broad range water sports make Turks and Caicos an unparalleled destination.

Turks and Caicos attract millions of tourists every year. Therefore, there is great competition for online travel agencies like Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), Bookings Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), and Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) that allure visitors to the island with special offers.

The islands are open to US travelers. Tourists will be required a negative PCR test taken not more than five days before arrival, and proof of medical/travel insurance. All are available on TCI Assured- an online portal.

12. Vieques

We ranked Vieques island at the 12th spot in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. The island, located just 7 miles off the east coast of Puerto Rico, is one of the last pristine destinations of Caribbean islands that offers calm, lush greenery, and unmatched natural beauty.

Vieques island, a place of fewer than 10,000 people, hosts Mosquito Bay which is one of the brightest bioluminescent bays in the world.

The island is open for US travelers and fully vaccinated Americans do not require a negative COVID test result. They must show a valid vaccination card upon entry. However, unvaccinated travelers need a negative PCR test report, done within 72 hours before arrival.

11. St. Bart’s

We placed St. Bart’s at the 11th spot in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. St. Bart’s hosts 22 beautiful beaches and offers many interesting activities including swimming, body surfing, and sunbathing.Some of the most popular tourist attractions on the island are Saline Beach, Gustavia, Gouverneur Beach, and the Lorient. St. Bart’s is open for US travelers. All travelers aged 18 or above must be fully vaccinated, and all those aged 10 or older require a negative PCR test done no more than three days before arrival.

10. St. Vincent and The Grenadines

St. Vincent and The Grenadines stand at the 10th spot in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. The archipelago boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the Caribbean. St. Vincent and The Grenadines have 36 emerald volcanic islands stretching south toward Grenada with white-sand beaches and palm-fringed bays.

Discerning island lovers enjoy diving, snorkeling, and beautiful sights of coral reefs fringed in many of the beaches. Several major hotel groups like Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) own resorts in St. Vincent and The Grenadines and encourage international tourists to rush to the island.

The island is opened to US visitors. All visitors must fill the pre-arrival form, and show a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours before arrival.

9. Barbados

Barbados comes at the 9th position in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COIVD. The island provides long boardwalks and beautiful beaches like Sandy Lane Beach and Bayshore Beach which are favorites for surfers and kayakers.Andromeda Botanical Gardens, Animal Flower Cave, Barbados Wildlife Reserve, Barclays Park, Bath Streams, Blackmans Gully and Chancery Lane Swamp are some of the popular tourist attractions in Barbados.

Barbados is open for US visitors. All travelers must show a vaccination certificate, and proof of a negative PCR test done within three days of arrival.8.

St. Martin

St. Martin occupies the 8th spot in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. The island is divided between France and Netherlands, hence forming two separate states. The island receives a huge influx of tourists as the region is famous for colorful ginger houses and sidewalk bistros.St. Martin is open for international tourists. Owing to its relaxed policies, many tourists can visit the island. Relaxed policies make St. Martin one of the easiest-to-visit islands during COVID-19.

7. Cuba

Cuba occupies 7th position in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. Known for ‘Pearl of the Antilles’, Cuba is the largest of the Caribbean islands. The country presents a rich culture, history, and fascinating beaches which make it one of the most visited Caribbean islands. Old Havana attracts tourists with a 16th-century old fort called Morro Castle.The country is open for US travelers. All passengers must show a negative PCR test done within 72 hours before arrival along with submitting the Cuba Tourist Card.

6. St. Lucia

St. Lucia comes at the 6th spot in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. St. Lucia is one of the most beautiful Caribbean islands famous for sunny beaches, lush landscapes, and towering twin pitons.

Fishing, shopping for local crafts at Castries Market, samba dancing, strolling along the beaches are the top most activities that St. Lucia’s visitors enjoy.

St. Lucia is open for US travelers. All travelers must obtain a negative PCR test done not more than 5 days before arrival. Major hotel groups like Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) and online agencies like Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), Bookings Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), and Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) urge their guests to follow safety practices and guidelines to have a COVID-free journey to the island.



5. The U.S. Virgin Islands

The U.S. Virgin Islands occupies the 5th spot in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. The archipelago is in the lesser Antilles between the North Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. The territory consists of 50 islands and cays which make the region among the top places to visit in the Caribbean region. Lush mountains, tropical forests, and pristine beaches surround the islands. The archipelago is open for U.S. visitors.

Every U.S. traveler is required to use the USVI travel portal and submit a negative COVID-19 test result or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within five days of travel.



4. Anguilla

Anguilla ranks 4th in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. Anguilla is a British territory in the eastern Caribbean comprising several offshore islets. Its natural beauty, alluring sights, and dazzling beaches draw the attention of millions of tourists every year. Peace seekers visit the island to stroll on the island’s silky strands, swim in blue water, and play Robinson Crusoe. Despite its beauty, Anguilla island remains blissful and uncrowded.

The island is open to U.S. visitors, and they must apply through the visitor portal. Vaccinated travelers must submit a negative COVID-19 test result three to five days before arrival while the unvaccinated must quarantine for 14 days.

3. Aruba

Aruba stands at the 3rd spot in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. Aruba, north of Venezuela, is famous for its beautiful beaches and wind-sculpted desert landscapes. The island is one of the calmest and most appealing places in the Caribbean region with rocky terrain and a host of water sports.

Aruba stands at the 3rd spot in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. Aruba, north of Venezuela, is famous for its beautiful beaches and wind-sculpted desert landscapes. The island is one of the calmest and most appealing places in the Caribbean region with rocky terrain and a host of water sports.

Aruba is open for US visitors. All travelers must fill out an Embarkation/Disembarkation card 72 hours before arrival.

2. Jamaica

Jamaica stands at the 2nd spot in our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. Lush green mountains, golden beaches, turquoise waters, coral reefs, and rainforests are some of the appealing sights that the island offers to its tourists.

There are numerous things to do in Jamaica. Diving, swimming, hiking in the blue mountains, climbing the Dunn’s River Falls, rafting on the Rio Grande are some of the exciting activities for visitors in Jamaica.

Jamaica is open to U.S. travelers. A negative PCR test report is mandatory for travelers taken within three days before arrival. All passengers visiting the Island must fill and submit the online Travel Authorization Form two to five days before coming to Jamaica.

1. The Bahamas

The Bahamas stands at the top of our list of the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. White-sand beaches, fancy accommodations, fishing, and scuba diving attract millions of international visitors to the island every year. The archipelago roughly accounts for 700 islands with a variety of private islets and appealing attractions including Atlantis Paradise Island, Sea Park, Exuma Cays Land, and Pink Sand at Harbor Island.

The interesting things that tourists can do in the Bahamas include diving, fishing on Andros Island, shopping, and culinary adventures in Nassau.The island is open to U.S. visitors. The authorities exempt fully vaccinated travelers from the COVID-19 PCR test for entry while the unvaccinated visitors must upload a negative PCR test done within five days before arrival to the island.