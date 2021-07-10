At VIFreep

Police Looking For Suspect Who Fired Gunshots During Solberg Assault: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police responded to a report of shots fired and found a man who said he had been assaulted by the gunman in Solberg on Friday night.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Estate Solberg in reference to shots being fired at 10:21 p.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers made contact with an adult Black male who reported being assaulted by another Black male with dreadlocks during a physical altercation,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The victim stated after the assault, the suspect fled the area, according to the VIPD.

Gunshots appeared to have been fired during the incident, but no accounts of gunshot injuries have been reported so far, according to Derima.

The victim was transported via ambulance to the Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries he sustained during the assault.

Detectives are urging anyone who knows what happened to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5610, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

