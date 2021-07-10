St. Croix Educator And Entertainer Dies After Car Crash Into Tree In Glynn: VIPD

KINGSHILL – Police say a woman died after she crashed her sedan into a tree in Estate Glynn early this morning.

Amaris Chew, 34, of Estate Calquohoun, died at the scene from the injuries she sustained in the crash, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of a one-car accident on Northside Road, in the vicinity of the Francis Water Delivery Service at 12:54 a.m. today, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation into the accident revealed the female driver of a burgundy 2015 Acura ILX was traveling north at a high rate of speed, not wearing a seatbelt, lost control of the vehicle, and collided into a tree on the northern shoulder of the road.” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

This case remains open and under investigation by the VIPD Traffic Investigation Bureau.

“Amaris was very talented,” retired VIPD officer Charles Nibbs said. “My lovely wife, Mrs. Anita M. Nibbs, and I, Founders’ of Luvkids Television & Radio Productions, Inc., are so proud to see what Amaris have accomplished, as an educator, although her beloved mother, Michelle, isn’t here with us.”