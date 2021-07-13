At VIFreep

Police Reduce St. Thomas Homicide Rate 64% Compared To First Half Of 2020

St. Thomas Chief of Police Steven Philip.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police in the St. Thomas, St. John and Water Island districts have reduced homicides by 64 percent over the same period last year, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

There were 16 murders in STT, STJ and Water Island between January 1, 2020 and July 23, 2020. But this year, there have been just five as of today’s date July 13.

“Congratulations to St. Thomas/STJ/Water Island District Chief Steven Philip and his Deputy Chiefs Vivianne Newton and Richard Velazquez for their hard work and dedication in reducing the homicides in their district by 64% in the first six months of 2021, compared to 2020 same time,” the VIPD said on Twitter.

By comparison, there have been 20 homicides so far on St. Croix in 2021.

