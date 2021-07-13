TRIBUTE TO TREVOR: St. Croix Senator Salutes Outgoing VIPD Commissioner For His Service To The USVI Community

Thank you to Trevor Velinor for his dedicated service to the people of the Virgin Islands during his tenure as police commissioner.

The courageous, professional and intelligent leadership that he demonstrated during his entire law enforcement career, as well as his efforts to bring progress and stability to the Department and territory were appreciated at the VIPD.

As a former Police Commissioner, I am all too aware that the goal of peace in our streets cannot rest solely on the shoulders of any one individual. It’s a community effort, and one we must all take responsibility for.

My family, staff and I wish Police Commissioner Velinor all the best in his future endeavors.