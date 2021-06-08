At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Texas Skylarker Tells Judge He’d Smoke 10 Pounds of Ganja Himself & Gets Probation

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Texas man who told federal officials he wasn’t a drug dealer because he planned to smoke nearly 10 pounds of marijuana all by himself was given probation..

United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced today that Lequan Jaheem Pemberton, 26, a resident of Austin, TX, was sentenced to two years’ probation for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to court documents, on December 21, 2020 Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers were conducting baggage exams on an American Airlines flight arriving from Miami, FL and passenger Lequan Jaheem Pemberton was selected for a secondary bag examination.

During a preliminary bag exam of Pemberton’s carry-on luggage, the inspection revealed several plastic wrapped bundles. After CBP Officers discovered the bundles, Pemberton was referred to the secondary CBP inspection area. Further inspection of the bundles revealed that Pemberton’s carryon bag contained a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana.

The marijuana weighed approximately 4.01 kilograms. Lequan Jaheem Pemberton was read his Miranda Rights and waived his rights.

During questioning by HSI, Pemberton stated that the marijuana belonged to him, and he claimed that he intended to smoke it.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Juan Albino.

