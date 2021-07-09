St. Croix Native To Swim For U.S. Virgin Islands At 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

CHRISTIANSTED — Natalia Kuipers of St. Croix will represent the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Kuipers will compete in the 400 free. Her personal best in the 400 free is a time of 4:39.69.

This will be the third time that Kuipers has represented the U.S Virgin Islands in competition. She also competed in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and the 2019 Pan American Games. Kuipers is now the third Bryant Athlete in school history to compete at the Olympics.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will begin on Friday, July 23rd, with the Opening Ceremonies.

Kuipers is a member of the Bryant University women’s swimming and diving team in Smithfield, Rhode Island.