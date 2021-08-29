61-Year-Old Woman On St. Thomas Is The 54th Patient To Die Of COVID-19 in USVI

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Health said the territory notched its 54th death from COVID-19.

Dr. Tai Hunte-Caesar, the VIDOH medical director, said that a 61-yeaold woman on St. Thomas was the latest victim of the contagious disease.

Hunte-Caesar added that 47.3 percent of the eligible USVI population has received two doses of Pfizer’s Comirnity vaccine as of August 28.

Governor Albert Bryan said 49,919 people have been fully vaccinated in the territory to date.

“It saves lives, it saves people from dying. It’s not a matter of opinion, it’s a matter of fact,” Bryan said.

Government House spokesman Richard Motta said the Health Department, “does inform people who have or may have likely come into contact with someone one who tested positive for COVID-19. DOH can speak more in detail to that process but I know for a fact there is a process in place. I have had friends contacted as part of that contact tracing.”

There is also a data set for individuals infected by “close contact” on the Health Department’s epidemiology reports, Motta said, and “In order to make that determination of a positive case being the result of close contact, you would have had to contact trace the positive patient that individual was in contact with.”

It’s unclear whether officials are relying on self-reporting by individuals who came in contact with COVID-19 positive people, or whether the Health Department or a contractor is making efforts to reach out to affected individuals directly.

The seven-day test positivity rate has climbed from 1.8% to 2.97%, and there are currently 71 active cases territory-wide, including 36 on St. Thomas, 34 on St. Croix, and one on St. John, Encarnacion said during the press conference.

Luis Hospital on St. Croix and Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas each have two COVID-19 patients receiving treatment.

Bryan said the best hope of surviving the ongoing pandemic is to get vaccinated.

He pointed out that more than 192,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on the day of President Joseph Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, and as of last Friday that number had plummeted to 13,265.

“There’s no other explanation for such a rapid decline in new daily infections, other than the fact that the vaccines work, and they continue to work,” Bryan said.

The British Virgin Islands are experiencing a frightening surge, with more than 250 active cases.

“For such a small place this is a traumatic number of people to have the COVID virus at one time. So far, they’ve had one death. But that’s one too many. We’re doing our best on this side to see what we can do to help our brothers and sisters over there,” Bryan said. “Let’s see what we can work on and make sure we’re doing our best to keep our people in the BVI safe.”

Many other Caribbean island nations are struggling to purchase enough vaccines for their people, and Bryan said Virgin Islanders should take advantage of the fact that anyone in the territory can receive the vaccination for free.

“There are a lot of countries in the Caribbean that don’t have access to the vaccine,” Bryan said. “This is something we can beat together if we just get vaccinated.”

Encarnacion announced that the Department of Health’s Digital Vaccination Records system is now operational for people who received the vaccine in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The Digital Vaccination Record will make it easy for individuals to securely share their vaccination status while maintaining their privacy with a growing network of local organizations,” Encarnacion said. “We’re linking it not just to travel but to businesses throughout the Territory, as well, or having activities as we look to safely reopening businesses and resume public events.”

To date, she said 44,705 people have received first doses of the vaccine in the territory, which represents 56.3% of eligible population, and 36,956 people have been fully vaccinated, or 46.6% of eligible population.

Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis has previously said that approximately 6% of individuals who have gotten vaccinated in the territory were not Virgin Islands residents.

Vaccinated residents are also eligible to win cash prizes of up to $100,000 in the upcoming lottery.

Rules, prizes and other information about the lottery can be found at vaxtowinusvi.com.

To schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers.

St. Croix’s is located at the Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda Dealership and The Paint Shop, on the same side of the street as Food Town.

On St. Thomas the Community Vaccination Center is located at the Community Health Clinic on the second floor of Schneider Hospital.

To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.