Social Security Collaboration: MySocialSecurity Rep Payee Portal

Tens of thousands of Americans who get monthly Social Security benefits payments in need help managing their money and may need a representative payee. A representative payee is an individual or an organization we appoint to receive and manage a person’s benefits.

Representative payees must know the beneficiary’s needs to decide the best use of benefits for their care and well-being. To help with this responsibility, representative payees can now receive, save, and print a benefit verification letter for a person they represent using their own my Social Security account, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount

Many representative payees are responsible for completing an annual form to account for the benefit payments they receive and manage. Representative payees can fill out the form and return it to Social Security by mail, or conveniently file it online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/rep-payee.html. Please visit www.ssa.gov/payee if you have questions about representative payees.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not receive visitors at our field office except for previously arranged appointments on special limited critical situations. However, we continue providing our services by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov

You could also access our automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. To locate the telephone number of your local field office, please input your residential zip code at www.ssa.gov/locator/