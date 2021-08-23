At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Construction Worker Gunned Down While Fixing Carlton Road This Morning: VIPD

·
0 1 1 0
Police officers and personnel from the Medical Examiner’s Office on Carlton Road, where 42-year-old Victor Burgos was shot and killed. (VIPD photo)

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a construction worker working on Carlton Road this morning, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Carlton Road on a report of shots fired and a man down at 10:44 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Victor Burgos, 42, was positively identified by next of kin as the shooting victim, according to the VIPD.

“Officers found an unresponsive male on the roadside with multiple gunshot wounds,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said, adding that “Burgos succumbed to his injuries on the scene.”

The scene on Carlton Road where 42-year-old Victor Burgos was shot and killed this morning.

Burgos was part of a roadside crew working on Carton Road when a silver SUV drove up, and someone in the vehicle fired shots, hitting Burgos. The vehicle then fled the area, traveling south, according to Derima.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477. Your tip can be what is needed to bring those responsible to justice.

Tags:
Previous post

2 Colombians, 1 Ecuadorian Caught With 1,748 Pounds Of Cocaine On The High Seas

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *