Construction Worker Gunned Down While Fixing Carlton Road This Morning: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a construction worker working on Carlton Road this morning, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Carlton Road on a report of shots fired and a man down at 10:44 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Victor Burgos, 42, was positively identified by next of kin as the shooting victim, according to the VIPD.

“Officers found an unresponsive male on the roadside with multiple gunshot wounds,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said, adding that “Burgos succumbed to his injuries on the scene.”

The scene on Carlton Road where 42-year-old Victor Burgos was shot and killed this morning.

Burgos was part of a roadside crew working on Carton Road when a silver SUV drove up, and someone in the vehicle fired shots, hitting Burgos. The vehicle then fled the area, traveling south, according to Derima.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477. Your tip can be what is needed to bring those responsible to justice.