Health Department Confirms 40th Death From COVID-19; Pop-Up Testing Closed

CHRISTIANSTED — One more person has died from COVID-19 in the U.S. Virgin Islands — a 77-year-old man on St. Croix, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion confirmed in a press conference on Monday..

Pop-up testing centers in the territory are closed today due to the possibility of inclement weather from Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, Encarnacion said, speaking from Government House.

Encarnacion implored residents to get vaccinated and continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Please continue to follow these precautionary measures: practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water,” according to the Health Department.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death. To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers.

St. Croix’s Community Vaccination Center is located at the Nissan Center La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda Dealership and The Paint Shop, on the same side of the street as Food Town.

On St. Thomas, the Community Vaccination Center is located at the Community Health Clinic on the second floor at Schneider Hospital.

To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.