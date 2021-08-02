Laptop, MiFi Handouts At Julius Sprauve School Stop Due To COVID-19 Exposure

CRUZ BAY — The Virgin Islands Department of Education has suspended laptop and MiFi distribution at the Julius E. Sprauve School on St. John, effective immediately due to COVID-19 exposure on its St. John campus.

Contact tracing and COVID-19 testing of impacted employees are being conducted by the Virgin Islands Department of Health.

As a result of the interruption in the distribution of the electronic devices, only students in grades Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st-3rd, and 7th who have been issued devices from the school or who have devices of their own, will begin virtual learning on Monday, August 9.

Laptop distribution for all other grades will resume on August 12 at the Sprauve campus and virtual learning for those

students will begin on August 13.

During the closure, the affected areas of the campus will be thoroughly sanitized with CDC approved sanitization products for COVID-19.

The Department of Education St. Thomas-St. John District reminds employees and residents to wear a mask that fully covers the nose and mouth, wash hands frequently, and practice social distancing.

Parents may contact the St. Thomas-St. John District at (340) 775-2250 or the Julius E. Sprauve School by emailing parents.sprauve@vide.vi