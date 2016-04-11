Art NewsAt VIFreepBlack History NewsBreaking NewsEntertainment NewsNational NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism News

TIME Magazine Portrait Of Michael Jackson Now Hangs At Smithsonian

WASHINGTON — TIME Magazine commissioned American artist Andy Warhol to paint a portrait for its March, 1984 cover story on Michael Jackson.

That portrait of Michael now hangs in the National Portrait Gallery, part of the Smithsonian Institution, in Washington, DC.

It is one of the most respected art museums in the world.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *