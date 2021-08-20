Man Who Tried To Flee Traffic Stop 20 Minutes After Armed Robbery Arrested

CHRISTIANSTED — About 20 minutes after an armed robbery of Rossie’s Bar & Restaurant, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on two vehicles parked in the same general area as the restaurant, authorities said.

Ras-I Hendrickson of Mount Pleasant West, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and charged with delaying and obstructing an officer discharging his/her duties and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Investigating the restaurant robbery in Richmond that took place at 8:40 p.m. on August 17 , officers observed two vehicles parked in the same area with three male occupants, according to the VIPD.

As officers approached to investigate, the vehicles left the area, VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

“Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on one of the vehicles Hendrickson was driving, which revealed he did not possess a valid driver’s license,” Derima said. “Attempting to flee, he was quickly apprehended.”

Bail for Hendrickson was set at $500. Unable to post a $500 bond, he was jailed pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.