Man Who Tried To Flee Traffic Stop 20 Minutes After Armed Robbery Arrested

CHARGED: Ras-I Hendrickson, 21, of Mount Pleasant West on St. Croix.

CHRISTIANSTED — About 20 minutes after an armed robbery of Rossie’s Bar & Restaurant, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on two vehicles parked in the same general area as the restaurant, authorities said.

Ras-I Hendrickson of Mount Pleasant West, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and charged with delaying and obstructing an officer discharging his/her duties and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Investigating the restaurant robbery in Richmond that took place at 8:40 p.m. on August 17 , officers observed two vehicles parked in the same area with three male occupants, according to the VIPD.

As officers approached to investigate, the vehicles left the area, VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

“Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on one of the vehicles Hendrickson was driving, which revealed he did not possess a valid driver’s license,” Derima said. “Attempting to flee, he was quickly apprehended.”

Bail for Hendrickson was set at $500. Unable to post a $500 bond, he was jailed pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

