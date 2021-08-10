At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

NHC Monitoring Tropical Wave Invest 95L 1,400 Miles East Of The Lesser Antilles

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently monitoring a tropical wave (Invest 95L) across the tropical Atlantic, located about 1,400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The formation chance through 48 hours is low, but there is a moderate (60 percent) formation chance through 5 days within the area shaded in orange in Figure 1.

It is too early to determine what impacts this system may bring to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Regardless of development, however, this disturbance has the potential to bring locally heavy rains, as well as possibly gusty winds and deteriorating marine and coastal conditions by Sunday into early next week.

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (CNH) está actualmente monitoreando una onda tropical (Invest 95L) a través del Atlántico tropical, localizada a cerca de 1400 millas al este de las Antillas Menores.

La probabilidad de formación en 48 horas es baja, pero existe una probabilidad de formación moderada (60%) en 5 días dentro del área sombreada en anaranjado en la Imagen 1. Es muy temprano para determinar qué impactos este sistema pudiera traer a Puerto Rico y las Islas Vírgenes Americanas.

Independientemente del desarrollo, sin embargo, este disturbio tiene el potencial de traer lluvias localmente fuertes, así como posiblemente ráfagas deviento y el deterioro de las condiciones marítimas y costeras entre el domingo hasta principios de la próxima semana.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands.

