Police Ask Motorists To Stay Off The Roads Tomorrow Due To Tropical Storm Grace

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department is advising the community to be prepared for the passing of Tropical Storm Grace, expected to impact the territory on Sunday. You are asked to stay off the road except for medical emergencies. If you must be on the roadways, drive with caution.

Notify 911 of downed trees, poles and wires in your community . Do not attempt to navigate wires and poles. Power outages can be reported to the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority at (340) 774-3552 or (340) 773-2250, select option 4; or by email at communications@viwapa.vi.

First responders will be performing safety checks and notifying the applicable authorities. Be prepared and remain safe