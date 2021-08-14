U.S. Virgin Islands Braces For Impact Of Tropical Storm Grace Tomorrow

SAN JUAN — Tropical Storm Grace formed to the east of the Leeward Islands this morning and continues to move west towards the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Grace has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west. Impacts to the Leeward Islands will begin as early as tonight and into Sunday morning.

The U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are bracing for impact tomorrow.

Strong winds, heavy rain and flash flooding are possible for these areas over the next few days.

