KINGSHILL — BLDM, Inc, the contractor working for AT&T, will be doing road striping on portions of Queen Mary Highway (Centerline Road), Mon Bijou Road and Canaan Ridge Road, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The work continues today through Saturday (August 16 to 21) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, according to the VIPD.

“Motorists can expect delays,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.