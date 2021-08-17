Convicted New Jersey Carjacker Detained By Feds At St. Thomas Airport: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A New Jersey man who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2017 for being the “ringleader” of a “major international carjacking and stolen car trafficking ring” was detained at the St. Thomas airport on Monday morning, authorities said.

NJ Mugshot of Kyle W. Champagnie

Kyle W. Champagnie, 34, of Hillside, NJ was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Monday and charged with being a fugitive from justice, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents held Champagnie at the Cyril E. King Airport after it was discovered that he was wanted in New Jersey on a parole violation warrant, according to the VIPD.

“VIPD detectives picked up Champagnie and remanded him to the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Extradition hearing,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Champagnie, formerly of Irvington NJ, was convicted four years ago for his role in a ring that stole high-end cars in New Jersey and New York and shipped them to West Africa, according to New Jersey Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

https://www.mycentraljersey.com/story/news/crime/2017/09/18/carjacking-ring-leader-sentenced-14-years/678737001/