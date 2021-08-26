St. Croix Senator Helps Give Out Free Book Bags At N.E.S.T. Event At Chicken Shack

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix senator teamed up with a Florida-based educational foundation so that local children could get needed school supplies before the start of the school year.

Senator Javan James joined with the Hope for N.E.S.T. Foundation distributing free school supplies at the La Reine Chicken Shack on Saturday.

“Thank you for making this past Saturday’s event a great success!” James said on Twitter. “I partnered with the Hope for N.E.S.T. Foundation to supply our community with book bags and other goodies. It was a pleasure to giveback to our youth in such a fun and meaningful way.”

The Hope for N.E.S.T. Foundation is based out of Davenport, Florida, according to its Facebook page.

NEST is an acronym for “Nature, Environment, Science and Technology” based Education.

https://m.facebook.com/pages/category/Nonprofit-Organization/Hope-For-NEST-Foundation-105038664592812/