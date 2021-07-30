TAKE THAT! Senators Spank Bryan With Overrides For Trying To Protect WAPA

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Senator Janelle K. Sarauw expresses immense gratitude to her colleagues for their unanimous

support and favorable vote to override the Governor’s veto of Bill Nos. 34-0021 and 34-0026 respectively.

Each bill, primarily sponsored by Senator Sarauw, seek to address the long overdue overhaul of the inefficiencies of the organizational structure of the management/board of the Water and Power Authority, as well as their regulation under the Virgin Islands Public Service Commission.

These bills were worked on by members of both the 33rd Legislature, where they were first vetoed, and then the 34th Legislature where they were again vetoed by Governor Albert Bryan.

Both bills also saw review and deliberation by the Subcommittee on Energy and Infrastructure Development, other stakeholders, as well as vetted against best practices of similar jurisdictions.

“For our recovery to be candidly recognized, for our infrastructure to be fully upgraded, and for our economic diversification and sustainability to be truly realized, the territory’s utility management, infrastructure and energy capacity must be addressed. We cannot travel to conduct job fairs on the mainland attempting to recruit capacity and residents to the territory, void of addressing our energy crisis; we cannot claim to be recruiting businesses to the territory, when so many businesses already here have had to shutter their doors due to our energy crisis; but most

importantly, we owe it to our residents to once and for all, holistically address the management, reliability, and cost of power in the United States Virgin Islands. Within our jurisdiction as policy makers, my colleagues and I have worked collaboratively and will continue to do so, to provide just that,” Senator Sarauw said.