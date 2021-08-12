At VIFreep

USVI Has One Eye On Invest 95L, Hoping It Won’t Blossom Into Hurricane Grace

·
0 0 1 0

MIAMI — After a quiet July in the tropics, things are starting to become more active. The latest tropical wave is now bearing down on the Caribbean and is expected to move to the Florida Keys as a tropical storm..

Fred is the sixth named storm for the Atlantic Hurricane season. The Florida Keys have been put under a Tropical Storm Warning as Tropical Depression Fred soaks Cuba and shows signs of strengthening.

Heavy rain is expected in further parts of Florida, forecasters say. At 5 a.m. today, a disorganized Fred was 370 miles east-southeast of Key West, moving west-northwest at 10 mph.

Meteorologists are also keeping an eye on a new tropical wave in the mid-Atlantic, Invest 95L. While disorganized now, this area of interest is showing a moderate chance of some development within the next week.

This wave will have to battle dry air over the coming days. As it moves closer to the Caribbean, it will enter a more favorable environment for seeing development.

If this wave becomes a named storm, the next name on this list will be Grace.

Previous post

Attorney General Denise George Says She's Been A Victim Of Identity Theft On Twitter

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsConsumer NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsHealth NewsHumanitarian NewsInternational News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *