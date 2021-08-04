VIPD: Lovers Turn To Knife Play After Cell Phones And Cash Go Missing In Contant

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A lover’s quarrel turned on the edge of a knife after cell phones and cash went missing from an apartment on St. Thomas, authorities said.

Shawn A. Callwood, 39, of Contant, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday and charged with third-degree assault,-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Tonia Mella, 31, of Bolongo, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence and grand larceny, according to the VIPD.

“Callwood allegedly assaulted Mella by stabbing her with a knife,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Mella is also accused of assaulting Callwood with a knife, as well as removing two mobile telephones and cash from his residence without permission.”

Callwood and Mella were each jailed without bail, in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending their Advice of Rights hearings.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.