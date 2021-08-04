At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

VIPD: Lovers Turn To Knife Play After Cell Phones And Cash Go Missing In Contant

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A lover’s quarrel turned on the edge of a knife after cell phones and cash went missing from an apartment on St. Thomas, authorities said.

Shawn A. Callwood, 39, of Contant, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday and charged with third-degree assault,-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Tonia Mella, 31, of Bolongo, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence and grand larceny, according to the VIPD.

“Callwood allegedly assaulted Mella by stabbing her with a knife,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Mella is also accused of assaulting Callwood with a knife, as well as removing two mobile telephones and cash from his residence without permission.”

Callwood and Mella were each jailed without bail, in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending their Advice of Rights hearings.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

