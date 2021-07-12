At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Woman Says Man Fired Shots At Her On F’sted Waterfront, Then Stole Her Car

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix woman told police she was walking back to her car on the west end waterfront Monday night when an armed man fired shots at her — and then stole her vehicle.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Strand Street, Frederiksted to investigate a robbery at 9:33 p.m. Monday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The female victim reported to police that she and a friend were walking toward her 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser, when a slim Black male wearing a mask fired a shot as he approached them, according to the VIPD.

“The victims ran to safety when the suspect fired another shot at them before leaving the area in the victim’s vehicle,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim stated that there was another suspect, but was unable to give a description.”

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the robbery to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

