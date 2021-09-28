Charlotte Amalie East Woman Charged With Cashing $20,000 Bad Check: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Members of the VIPD Economic Crime Unit arrested Marina S. Anthony, 34, of Oswald Harris Court, at 10:12 a.m. today on a warrant charging her with drawing and delivering worthless checks, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On or about July 26, Anthony allegedly deposited a fraudulent check into her personal account and withdrew over $20,000 before being intercepted by authorities, according to the VIPD.

Anthony was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending her Advice of Rights hearing, after failing to post $30,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to contact 911, the Economic Crime Unit at (340) 774-2211 extension 5916 or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.