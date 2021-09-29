Child Abuse Complaint In Anna’s Hope Leads Cops To Marijuana Grow House

CHRISTIANSTED — A complaint about child abuse led police to an East End residence that was allegedly being used as a marijuana grow house, authorities said.

Mikey Luke, 48, of Anna’s Hope, was arrested Tuesday on criminal charges related to his alleged marijuana grow house, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said today.

According to court documents, police officers were dispatched to Luke’s St. Croix residence, on a report of alleged child abuse.

During that investigation, officer observed marijuana plants outside of his house. A subsequent search revealed 178 growing marijuana plants.

Luke is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. If convicted, Luke faces a potential of five to 40 years in prison.

A U.S. District Court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston is prosecuting the case.

A complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.