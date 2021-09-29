At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Child Abuse Complaint In Anna’s Hope Leads Cops To Marijuana Grow House

·
0 1 2 0

CHRISTIANSTED — A complaint about child abuse led police to an East End residence that was allegedly being used as a marijuana grow house, authorities said.

Mikey Luke, 48, of Anna’s Hope, was arrested Tuesday on criminal charges related to his alleged marijuana grow house, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said today.

According to court documents, police officers were dispatched to Luke’s St. Croix residence, on a report of alleged child abuse.

During that investigation, officer observed marijuana plants outside of his house. A subsequent search revealed 178 growing marijuana plants.

Luke is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. If convicted, Luke faces a potential of five to 40 years in prison.

A U.S. District Court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston is prosecuting the case.

A complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Tags:
Previous post

Woman Trying To Exit Wrecked SUV Is Crushed To Death After It Falls On Her

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *