At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

COLD CASE FILE: VIPD Unit Seeks Info On 13-Year-Old Murder Of Campo Rico Woman

·
0 1 1 0

CANE BAY — The VIPD’s Cold Case Unit is seeking information in the death of Brendalee Melendez Belardo on St. Croix.

On June 2, 2007, at around 8:40 a.m., VIPD Officers were dispatched to the Scenic Road area after receiving reports of a body being found.

The body was later identified as Brendalee Melendez Belardo, a 30 year old resident of Campo Rico in Frederiksted.

Investigation revealed that Belardo sustained a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau, 911 or Crime Stoppers USVI.

Tags:
Previous post

Police Need Your Help To Identify 3 Turner Hole Burglary Suspects Captured On Video

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsMilitary NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *