COLD CASE FILE: VIPD Unit Seeks Info On 13-Year-Old Murder Of Campo Rico Woman

CANE BAY — The VIPD’s Cold Case Unit is seeking information in the death of Brendalee Melendez Belardo on St. Croix.

On June 2, 2007, at around 8:40 a.m., VIPD Officers were dispatched to the Scenic Road area after receiving reports of a body being found.

The body was later identified as Brendalee Melendez Belardo, a 30 year old resident of Campo Rico in Frederiksted.

Investigation revealed that Belardo sustained a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau, 911 or Crime Stoppers USVI.