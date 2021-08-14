St. Thomas Hit By Moderate 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Early This Morning: USGS

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit five miles southwest of St. Thomas at 3:24 today, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The moderate quake struck 2.5 miles underground at 18.285°N 64.986°W, according to the USGS.

“Wow, I didn’t feel anything here on St Thomas,” Danielle Vanessa Lief said.

“Whoa! That’s a decent sized one,” Tammi Sweigart Blanscet said.

“Slept through that one,” CJ Fey said.

There has been one earthquake in the past 24 hours in St. Thomas; eight earthquakes in the past seven days off St. Thomas; 16 earthquakes in the past 30 days and 234 earthquakes in the past 365 days.