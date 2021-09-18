At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Man Who Sought Treatment For Bullet Wounds In Florida Faces Murder Charges

·
0 0 1 0
CHARGED: Guillermo Rivera, 28, of Aureo Diaz Heights in St. Croix.

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man who traveled to the U.S. mainland for medical treatment of bullet wounds has been returned to the territory to face murder charges, authorities said.

Guillermo Rivera, 28 of the Aureo Diaz Heights housing community – detained and extradited from Orlando, Florida to St. Croix on September 17 – was arrested at 2:51 p.m and charged with 1st Degree Murder in the shooting deaths of Juan Velazquez and Miguel Ramos on April 17 in Aureo Diaz Heights.

Rivera sustained injuries during the shooting incident and later traveled to the mainland for treatment.

Bail for Rivera was set at $1,000,000. Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

Sean Santos, Chief of Police in the St. Croix District, commended detectives for the arrest. “Our Criminal Investigation Bureau, led by Commander Lieutenant Naomi Joseph, stops at nothing to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice. We are still searching for Justin Nesbitt in relation to this case. We are urging him to make arrangements to turn himself in,” Chief Santos said.

If you have information about this case, please call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tags:
Previous post

Foul Odor Leads Police To Human Remains In Bushes Near Red Hook Dock: VIPD

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsMilitary NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *