Governor Cancels Superior Court Orders With Extension Of Eviction Moratorium

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — For the 28th time, Governor Albert Bryan on Friday issued a Supplemental Executive Order pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryan’s latest order extends the current eviction moratorium in the territory to December 31, 2021 as a federal ban on evictions expired August 26 after the U.S. Supreme Court declared the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had exceeded its authority.

But while evictions have been stayed, the government is lifting limits placed on funeral attendance, but “the requirement to adhere to all orders regarding Houses of Worship, facial coverings, mass gatherings, and business restrictions continues in full force and effect,” according to a statement released Friday by Government House.

The supplemental order also “suspends all laws and rules regarding private vehicle inspections until March 15. 2022”

According to USA Today, 42 states have already eased restrictions, Hawaii is in the process of easing restrictions and Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. have tightened restrictions.

