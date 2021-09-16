How You Can Sign Up For Medicare Part B Online: Expert Column

If you did not enroll to Medicare Part B (Supplemental Medical Insurance) during your Initial Enrollment Period because you continued working and covered by an employer’s group health plan, you can sign up for Medicare Part B online! If you’re enrolled in Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and want to enroll in Part B during the Special Enrollment Period, please visit our Medicare web page at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.

From there, you can enroll in Part B by completing these forms: CMS-40B (Application for Enrollment in Medicare – Part B [Medical Insurance]) and CMS-L564 (Request for Employment Information).

You can also fax or mail the CMS-40B and CMS-L564 to your local Social Security office to enroll. To clarify questions on the different Medicare enrollment periods, please call your local Social Security office. You can find the telephone number, fax number and postal address for your local office at www.ssa.gov/locator.

Note: When completing the forms:

· State, “I want Part B coverage to begin (MM/YY)” in the remarks section of the CMS-40B form or online application.

· If your employer is unable to complete Section B on form CMS-L564, please complete that portion as best you can but without signing the form.

· Submit one of the following types of secondary evidence by uploading it from a saved document on your computer:

· Income tax returns that show health insurance premiums paid.

· W-2s reflecting pre-tax medical contributions.

· Pay stubs that reflect health insurance premium deductions.

· Health insurance cards with a policy effective date.

· Explanations of benefits paid by the Group Health Plan or Large Group Health Plan.

· Statements or receipts that reflect payment of health insurance premiums.

Please let your friends and loved ones know about this online, mail, or fax option.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not receive visitors at our field office except for previously arranged appointments on special limited critical situations. However, we continue providing our services by phone and internet.

If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov. You could also access our automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9:00AM to 4:00PM.

To locate the telephone number of your local field office, please input your residential zip code at www.ssa.gov/locator/ .