At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Police Want To Know Where Castle Burke Man Was Monday Before Being Shot Dead

·
0 1 3 0
VIPD detectives, Emergency Medical Technicians, and personnel from the Virgin Islands Department of Justice on North Shore Road, where 56-year-old John Silcott was found deceased. (VIPD photo by Toby Derima)

SALT RIVER — Police are investigating after a Kingshill-area man was found shot to death at the side of the road near Salt River early this morning.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received reports from concerned citizens of an unresponsive Black male on the shoulder of North Shore Road, north of Serenity’s Nest on St. Croix, at 7:31 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers travelled to the area and corroborated the callers’ reports. Emergency Medical Technicians confirmed that the victim, identified by next of kin as 56-year-old John “Smiley” Silcott of Castle Burke, had no vital signs,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Further investigation revealed that Silcott was shot multiple times and left for dead on the side of the road.”

Detectives are asking the community’s assistance with information about this incident, including where Silcott was on Monday evening.

If you have information, please call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or online at crimestoppersusvi.org

Tags:
Previous post

Forecasters Monitoring Latest System Which Could Become Tropical Depression

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsHealth NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *