Police Want To Know Where Castle Burke Man Was Monday Before Being Shot Dead

SALT RIVER — Police are investigating after a Kingshill-area man was found shot to death at the side of the road near Salt River early this morning.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received reports from concerned citizens of an unresponsive Black male on the shoulder of North Shore Road, north of Serenity’s Nest on St. Croix, at 7:31 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers travelled to the area and corroborated the callers’ reports. Emergency Medical Technicians confirmed that the victim, identified by next of kin as 56-year-old John “Smiley” Silcott of Castle Burke, had no vital signs,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Further investigation revealed that Silcott was shot multiple times and left for dead on the side of the road.”

Detectives are asking the community’s assistance with information about this incident, including where Silcott was on Monday evening.

If you have information, please call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or online at crimestoppersusvi.org