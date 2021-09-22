At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsInternational NewsMilitary News

SAM I AM: Promising To Be ‘Major’ Hurricane By Next Week, NHC Says

MIAMI — The latest developed system of the 2021 hurricane season could become the year’s next major hurricane, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC reports Tropical Depression 18 continues to sport maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour as it trundles about 1,800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It is moving west at 18 m.p.h.

Forecasters expected the depression to keep its current path before making a more northwest turn starting Friday and into the weekend.

It could become the named tropical storm Sam today. and is expected to become a hurricane by the weekend, possibly becoming a major hurricane by early next week. A major hurricane is one rated Category 3 or higher.

When it becomes Sam it will be the 18th named system of the season, topping the average of 14 for an entire year. The six named hurricanes are below the average of seven, while the three major hurricanes are on average for an entire season.

