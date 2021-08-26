How To Check Your Social Security Benefits Online

If you applied for Social Security benefits, or have a pending reconsideration or hearing request, you can check the status online using your free personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to see the following information about your claim:

· Date of filing.

· Current claim location.

· Scheduled hearing date and time.

· Re-entry numbers for incomplete applications.

· Servicing office phone and location.

· Publications of interest, depending on the claim and current step in the process.

If you have questions about retirement, disability, Medicare, or survivors benefits, visit our webpage at www.ssa.gov/benefits.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not receive visitors at our field office except for previously arranged appointments on special limited critical situations. However, we continue providing our services by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov. You could also access our automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. To locate the telephone number of your local field office, please input your residential zip code at www.ssa.gov/locator/ .