St. Thomas Man Wanted In Port Of Sale Mall Assault Arrested By Police: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man wanted in connection to an alleged assault at a Havensight-area mall is now in official custody, authorities said today.

Jose Neveda Alcala, 27, of Norre Gade, Charlotte Amalie, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Saturday and charged with first-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Nevada Alcala was wanted by police in connection with an incident that occurred on September 6 in the Port of Sale Mall,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The VIPD thanks everyone who shared the original post.”

Police referred to Alcala as “Jose Alcala Naveda” in a previous Facebook post.