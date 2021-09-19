NHC Tracking Tropical Storms Peter And Rose In The Tropical Atlantic

CHRISTIANSTED — The busy tropical season continued Sunday afternoon as Tropical Depression Seventeen morphed into Tropical Storm Rose.

Rose is located about 370 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said.

The other active storm currently in the Atlantic basin is Tropical Storm Peter, which is the 16th storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Peter also strengthened into a storm Sunday morning from a tropical depression.

Located hundreds of miles northeast of the Leeward Islands, Peter had sustained winds of 45 mph Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane hunters observed the center of the storm to be farther southwest than in previous National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisories, but its impacts to land are still expected to be minimal as it remains in the open waters of the Atlantic.

“Some strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours or so as Peter moves over warmer sea-surface temperatures,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Currently no tropical watches or warnings are in effect, but the storm could bring flood threats to parts of Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Northern Leeward Islands early this week.

But the NHC is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Peter, located a few hundred miles east of the northernmost Leeward Islands, and on Tropical Storm Rose, located several hundred miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. 1. A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development over the next several days, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean. * Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

2. A storm-force, non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics by the middle of this week as it moves slowly eastward and then southeastward over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean. Additional information on this system, including storm warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. * Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

