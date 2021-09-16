Tropical Storm Odette Off Of Nantucket, Tropical Storm Peter Expected To Form

BOSTON — The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Odette, located a couple of hundred miles south-southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the NHC also is monitoring a disturbance in the tropical Atlantic which could become Tropical Storm Peter and approach the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

1. Showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located about 650 miles miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for further development during the next day or two, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form later today or tonight while the system moves toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph.

This system is expected to be near the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday, and interests there should monitor its progress. Upper-level winds are likely to become less conducive for development when the system reaches the southwestern Atlantic by the early to middle part of next week. Additional information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure is located over the far eastern Atlantic a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. The associated shower and thunderstorm activity has become a little better organized since yesterday, and environmental conditions appear conducive for further development during the next couple of days. A tropical depression could form while the system moves northwestward at about 10 mph to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands before it reaches cooler waters and stronger upper-level winds early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Odette are issued under WMO header WTNT35 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT5. Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Odette are issued under WMO header WTNT25 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT5. High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and online at ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.php