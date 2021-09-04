Wary USVI Residents Keep One Eye Peeled On Hurricane Larry In The Atlantic

MIAMI — Following the catastrophic path of Hurricane Ida and its remnants over the southern and eastern U.S. this week, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season shows no signs of slowing down.

Hurricane Larry is predicted to reach Category 4 strength over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean this holiday weekend, forecasters from the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

A Category 4 hurricane has winds between 130-156 mph. By early Monday, Larry should have sustained winds of 140 mph as it roars in the central Atlantic, the Hurricane Center said.

The storm is projected to remain over the the Atlantic for several more days, but it could eventually approach Bermuda – or even veer toward North America, AccuWeather said.

On Friday, Larry was located over 1,000 miles to the west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west at 16 mph. That’s about 2,500 miles east of most locations on the East Coast of the U.S.

Though Larry is forecast to remain far from most land areas in coming days, “swells generated by Larry are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles on Sunday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the Hurricane Center said.

There are some indications that the storm could make a close approach to Newfoundland, Canada, around September 10-11, AccuWeather said.