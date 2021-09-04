With COVID-19 Training, USVI Kitchen Workers Plan To Counter Delta Strain
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education’s “No V.I. Child Goes Hungry” Feeding Initiative will operate in both districts beginning September 7, following the suspension of the program in the St. Thomas-St. John District on August 23, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases among the district’s food service workers.
Workers in the St. Thomas-St. John and St. Croix districts have undergone COVID-19 testing and/or been vaccinated, and provided additional training to ensure the feeding program can operate safely.
Parents and/or guardians are invited to pick up packaged breakfast and lunch meals at designated sites in or near their neighborhoods, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9-11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Meals are not served on weekends or holidays. Students attending in-person classes beginning September 7 will receive their meals at school. The Ricardo Richards distribution site on St. Croix has closed due to low participation at that location.
Now in its third year, the initiative was launched in March 2020 and has served more than 1,071,897 meals to students attending the territory’s public, private, and parochial schools since campuses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic
“While our kitchen workers have undergone COVID-19 training this summer and multiple times last school year, with the emergence of the more-contagious and deadlier Delta variant, we are making every effort to further prepare workers to safely handle food and navigate the kitchen environment,” said Assistant Commissioner Victor Somme III, whose office spearheads the feeding initiative. “Many Virgin Islands’ families depend on us to provide nutritious meals for their children, and we want to ensure our employees feel confident in practicing the required safety protocols while preparing those meals.”
ID is not required when picking up meals; however, masks are required to be worn and recipients are asked to remain in their vehicles for drive-through service.
Meal Distribution Sites 2021-2022 School Year
ST. CROIX MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITES
Juanita Gardine K-8 School
Lew Muckle Elementary School
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School
John H. Woodson Jr. High School
St. Croix Educational Complex High School
Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School
Arthur A. Richards K-8 Modular Campus
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School
ST. THOMAS MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITES
Bordeaux (Near Bus Stop)
Michael Kirwin Terrace Community Center
Contant Knolls Community Center
Savan Basketball Court
Ulla F. Muller Elementary School
Paul M. Pearson Gardens Community Center
Oswald Harris Court Community Center
Winston Raymo Community Center
Joseph Sibilly Elementary School (Front Entrance)
Lovenlund Housing Development
Bovoni Methodist Church
Anna’s Retreat Basketball Court
Tutu Valley (Near Bus Stop)
Ezra Fredericks Ball Park
ST. JOHN MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITES
Julius E. Sprauve School
George Simmons Terrace
Bellevue Area
Calabash Boom
Coral Bay Fire Station
Pine Peace
Chocolate Hole
