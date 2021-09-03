At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsEducation NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Greedy Bus Vendors Hijack Beginning Of STX School Year For A Few Dollars More

KINGSHILL — The Virgin Islands Department of Education, St. Croix District, is slated to resume school bus service on September13 for general education students in grades PreK-3rd and CTE students enrolled in specific career pathways. Parents of these students are asked to transport their children to and from campuses when schools open for in-person learning on September 7.

Special Education self-contained students on St. Croix attending in-person classes are not affected and will receive school bus transportation beginning September 7. The St. Thomas-St. John District will begin bus service on September 7 for all students.

The revised start date for school-bus service in the St. Croix District is the result of an unforeseen delay during final negotiations with the school-bus vendor.

“We have been working diligently with our school-bus vendors and the various negotiation teams and are pleased to be able to provide school-bus service to St. Croix families on September 13,” said St. Croix District Superintendent Carlos McGregor. “We thank parents and families for their flexibility as schools prepare to reopen safely for students and staff.”

While school bus service will be available in both districts this year, parents who can transport their children to and from schools are encouraged to do so. This will aid in the compliance of social distancing requirements on school buses. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines allow for up to two students per seat, a decrease from the three-person per seat standard
