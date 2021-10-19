Bryan Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff In Honor Of Secretary Of State Colin Powell

CHRISTIANSTED –– Following President Biden’s order to have all U.S. flags flown at half-staff, Governor Albert Bryan has ordered that all Virgin Islands flags in the Territory fly at half-staff as well in memory of former Secretary of State Colin Powell until sunset on Friday, October 22, 2021.

All flags should be flown at half-staff all day this week until sunset.

Government House asked to please ensure that any American flags being flown at the workplace are properly raised fully, then lowered immediately to half-staff at sunrise.

All flags being flown outdoors must be lowered at the end of the day/sunset unless the flagpoles are properly lit at night.

For workplaces with only one flagpole, the U.S. flag must sit atop the Virgin Islands flag.