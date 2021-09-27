At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsMilitary NewsNational NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico News

Coast Guard Searches For Texas Man Swept Away By Rip Currents In Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — The U.S. Coast Guard reports they are searching for a Texas man who was swept by currents in Puerto Rico. The man went missing Wednesday afternoon off of the Steps Beach in Rincon.

24-year-old Michael Walter, from Dallas, was last seen being swept out to sea by the currents.

Walter is reported to be a strong swimmer, approximately 170 pounds, with brown skin and wearing grey shorts.

First responders received a 911 call from a witness that reported that two persons were being pulled out to sea by the currents. The two persons reportedly were vacationing together in Puerto Rico. One of the persons was able to make it back to shore with the assistance from a bystander, who reported the incident to 911.

Following the 911 call on Wednesday, watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos to search for Walter. 

Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency rescue teams and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action maritime units are also actively searching.

