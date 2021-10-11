At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsEducation NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTerritorial Affairs

Department of Education School Updates For October 11-18

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — All public schools will be closed today in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. Virgin Islands-Puerto Rico Friendship Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day will also be celebrated on October 11. All public schools will reopen tomorrow.

The Claude O. Markoe Elementary School will resume in-person learning on Oct. 12. The campus reverted to virtual learning on Sept. 27 due to COVID-19 exposure.

The Virgin Islands Department of Health has conducted a series of COVID-19 testing of students and staff and deemed the school safe to resume in-person learning. The campus has been sanitized using CDC-approved products.

The annual TEACH “Together Educating America’s CHildren” Conference will be held in the St. Thomas-St. John District on October 15. Schools are closed for St. Thomas-St. John students that day.

The annual TEACH “Together Educating America’s CHildren” Conference will be held in the St. Croix District on October18. Schools are closed for St. Croix students that day.

