Passenger Car Slams Into Safari Van Near Lockhart Gardens, Injuring 9 People: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A passenger car crashed into a safari van near a shopping center in downtown St. Thomas this evening injuring at least nine people, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Rumer Drive, in the vicinity of the Lockhart Gardens Shopping Center to investigate an auto accident at 5:59 p.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers arriving on the accident scene found that a red Ford safari van and a white Toyota Camry sedan had been involved in a collision, according to the VIPD.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota Camry, with three occupants, was traveling north and lost control, veering into oncoming traffic traveling south, colliding into the safari, carrying six passengers,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The three occupants of the Toyota Camry and the six passengers of the safari were injured in the collision, requiring medical attention at the Schneider Regional Medical Center, according to Derima.

All of the injured were listed in stable condition tonight, police said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the VIPD Traffic Investigation Bureau.