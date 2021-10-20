At VIFreepBreaking NewsConsumer NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Homeless Man Who Used Bank Card Of Man Reported Missing Arrested By Cops

CHARGED: Michael T. Conklin, 50, of St. Croix.

CHRISTIANSTED — A homeless man who allegedly used the bank card of a man reported missing on St. Croix was arrested by police late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Michael T. Conklin, 50, of no fixed address, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. and charged with obtaining money under false pretenses and forgery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Conklin was observed on video surveillance using a bank card belonging to a recently reported missing man,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Bail for Conklin was set at $5,500. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

