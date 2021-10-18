At VIFreep

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day To Be Held On Saturday

·
0 0 2 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting/Special Agent in Charge, John F. Kanig and U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event, scheduled for October 23rd, 2021 in St. Croix and St. Thomas.

This initiative addresses a serious public safety and public health issue which impacts communities throughout the United States. Now in its eleventh year, the National Take Back Day events continue to remove ever-higher amounts of opioids and other medicines from the nation’s homes, where they could be stolen and abused by family members and visitors, including children and teens. The DEA’s Take Back events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths while providing an effective way to dispose of prescription drugs without harm to the environment.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs end up in the wrong hands,” said U.S. Attorney Shappert. “We are facing a national epidemic of drug abuse, some of which is fueled by outdated and unused prescription medications. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back is an excellent opportunity for us to eliminate prescription drugs that have outlived their usefulness.”

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Helping people to dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce the addiction and overdose deaths plaguing this country due to opioid medications.

Persons wishing to dispose of unused prescription drugs on St. Croix can take those prescriptions to the Gallows Bay and Kingshill Post Offices between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021.

For disposal of unused prescriptions on St. Thomas, persons may take them to the Sugar Estate Post Office, also on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

For more information on National Take-Back Day, please contact 1-800-882-9539, 571-362-4700 or visit https://takebackday.dea.gov You can also click on the Partnership Toolbox option where you can find and download materials to promote the event. In addition to DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day on October 23, prescription drugs can be disposed of any day throughout the year at any of the 11,000 authorized collectors.

For more information on collection sites,
visit: https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e1s1

Previous post

U.S. Virgin Islands Tourism Says 'Buon Giorno' To Italian Travelers

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsInternational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsInternational NewsPolice News

StickyAt VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsGovernment House NewsNational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTerritorial Affairs

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *