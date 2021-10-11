At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

USVI Hoping For Rain From Invest 93L Expected To Reach Here Soon

MIAMI — There are no organized tropical systems in the Atlantic basin at this time.

But forecasters continue to monitor two strong tropical waves.

The first tropical wave is currently located over Hispaniola. Strong vertical wind shear will limit development through today, though locally heavy rainfall may impact parts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

By tomorrow, this feature will emerge near the Bahamas, and upper-air winds are expected to become more favorable for tropical development. As a result, there is a low chance for tropical development near or just east of the Bahamas through the end of the week.

A second tropical wave, designated as Invest 93L, is nearing the Windward Islands and continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Moderate-to-strong vertical wind shear will continue to be an inhibiting factor for tropical development over the next few days, and there remains a low chance for tropical development with this wave.

Regardless, locally heavy rain and gusty winds will impact the Lesser Antilles into Wednesday.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

